PM visited HQ of Taraz Police Service

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During his working trip to Zhambyl region today, Prime Minister Karim Massimov visited the HQ of the local police service in Taraz.

The Prime Minister met with the staff of the Zhambyl police in front of the regional Internal Affairs Department in Taraz. The Head of the Local Regional Police Service, Police Colonel B. Beyseyev informed the Prime Minister that police officers prioritize prevention of violations and crimes. The number of staff in the regional police service makes 1,280 people.

The local police force in Kazakhstan began operating on January 1, 2016. The responsibilities of the local police, in addition to crime prevention, include protection of public order, road safety, prevention and suppression of criminal offenses, proceedings in cases of administrative offenses and pre-trial investigation of criminal offenses, pm.kz reported.

For reference:

In 2015, Kazakhstan adopted the law "On amendments and additions to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on the activities of the local police service". The law is aimed at implementing the Plan of the Nation 100 Specific Steps, according to which the local police service was established.

The work of the local police service is aimed at increasing the citizens’ level of trust in law enforcement agencies, ensuring transparency of operations, as well as crime prevention.