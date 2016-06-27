EN
    14:26, 27 June 2016 | GMT +6

    PM visited kindergarten in Karaganda built under Nurly Zhol program

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Karim Massimov has paid a visit to a kindergarten in Karaganda city built within the framework of the Nurly Zhol Program.

    The new kindergarten for 320 children will open its doors this July. 16 groups with 20 children in each will attend the kindergarten.

    According to the press service of the prime minister, the Nurly Zhol Program is implemented in Karaganda region in line with the schedule.

