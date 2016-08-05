PM visited LLP Greenhouse Technologies of Kazakhstan in Stepnogorsk (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov has visited LLP Greenhouse Technologies of Kazakhstan as part of his working trip to Akmola region, Kazinform learnt from pm.kz.

The enterprise was established in 2008 and specializes in growing vegetables and greens (tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, parsley and fennel). The enterprise also designs and produces equipment for modern greenhouse complexes adapted to the climate of Kazakhstan.

Taking into consideration northern and central regions’ climate conditions, one can say that GTK hugely contributes to the development of the country’s agro-industrial complex and agriculture in whole.

The enterprise is a part of 2013-2020 Agribusiness-2020 program. It is expected that the products of greenhouse farms located in the territory of Astana ‘green belt’ will be able to fully cover the demand of the capital city in vegetables and reduce their prices.

The Agrobusiness-2020 program was launched in 2013.