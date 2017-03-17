PM visited Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Semey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has visited Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Semey, as part of his working trip to the East Kazakhstan region.

While visiting the school for gifted children which was put into operation in late 2016, Sagintayev surveyed the rooms for self-cognition, nano-technologies, biotechnologies, pottery, canteen and library. Principal of the school B.Kayirzhanov told about the achievements his institution.

There is a 120-bed dormitory at the school, which accommodates students from remote rural areas of the region.

466 students have graduated from the school in 7 years. 34 of them were awarded with Altyn Belgi gold medal for excellent results. 22 of them finished studies with a diploma with distinction. 156 school graduates were admitted to Nazarbayev University. 283 are studying at Kazakhstani institutions, and 26 graduates are studying abroad.