    11:46, 15 August 2016 | GMT +6

    PM visited SEZ Alatau Innovative Technologies Park

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov has surveyed SEZ Alatau Innovative Technologies Park in Almaty during his working visit to the city.

    According to Deputy Mayor Erlan Aukenov, the construction of the second part of the SEZ Alatau PIT will be accomplished by the end of the year. 80% of the 13bln tenge allocated for this purpose have already been utilized.

    "All the works are going on schedule. We are planning to fully utilize the funds in October," Aukenov reported to the PM.

