PM visits Aktobe Ferroalloy Plant

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bakytzhan Sagintayev has visited Aktobe Ferroalloy Plant as a part of his working trip, according to primeminister.kz

Kazakh Prime Minister took a look at fabrication activity and further plans of the enterprise. He also inspected the operating furnaces of the plant and visited dispatch department.

It should be noted that, Aktobe Ferroalloy Plant and the mining-and-processing integrated works performs a complete cycle of operations from raw materials extraction and processing and metal fabrication. The plant produces nearly 300,000 tons of ferroalloys a year.

Sumarizing the results of the visit Sagintayev noted that large industrial enterprises of the region such as Aktobe Ferroalloy Plant have all necessary capacity to contribute to implementation Kazakhstan President's assignments outlined in the Address "The 3rd Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness". They refer to applying at the place of production the elements of the fourth industrial revolution such as automation, robotization, big data exchange, etc.

It is worth mentioning that in his regional working trips the Prime Minister pays a particular attention to visiting large industrial enterprises of the country and meeting with personnel to discuss the issues of technological modernization of production facilities.