PM visits goat milk processing plant in Atyrau region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today as part of his working trip to Atyrau region Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev visited the first project in Kazakhstan that is engaged in goat raising and processing of goat milk, the Sarayshyk agricultural enterprise, Kazinform refers to primeminsiter.kz.

During the inspection of the cattle-breeding complex in the village of Saraichikovsky, Makhambet district, Bakytzhan Sagintayev was informed of the implementation of the State program for the development of the agro-industrial complex in the region. The volume of gross agricultural output in the region in 2017 amounted to 62.7 billion tenge, growth for January-February 2018 compared to the same period last year was 1.5%.



The visited breeding farm Sarayshyk contains a large herd of sheep, camels, horses and a meat processing workshop. At the same time, the key activity of the agricultural enterprise is the cultivation of goats of the Saanen breed (note: the world's largest dairy goat breed) and the production of goat milk. Italian and Serbian equipment at the enterprise produces 180 tons of goat milk and 140 tons of dairy products per year.



According to the director of the farm, Vladimir Rozmetov, at the first stage it is planned to produce: 81 tons of pasteurized milk, 21.6 tons of yogurt, 15.3 tons of cheeses in assortment and 4 tons of goat meat.



Also, it is planned to arrange the production of baby food at the factory. Soon the production of ice cream and goat milk butter will start.



A project of this type is being implemented in Kazakhstan for the first time. Created with the support of the state program of advanced industrial-innovative development, the economy has already paid most of the soft loan.