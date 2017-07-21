PM visits machine-building plants in Pavlodar

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During his working visit to Pavlodar region, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev visited the plant for the production of railway axles and the formation of wheel sets of R.W.S. Wheelset and a plant for the production of switches and railway wheels Prommashkomplekt LLP, primeminister.kz reports.

Director of R.W.S. Wheelset Aleksandr Slobodov reported on the work of a complex of high-technology processing and measuring equipment, systems of manipulation and automation of production processes.

President of JSC NC KTZ Kanat Alpysbaev reported on the demand for products manufactured by R.W.S. Wheelset, which provides JSC« NC KTZ and car repair facilities of the republic with railway axes and wheel pairs for freight cars.

In this connection, KTZ adopted a protocol decision on the conclusion of a long-term contract for the supply of railway axles and wheel sets until 2020.

Prommashkomplekt Director Artur Khachaturyan reported on the measures taken to intensify production, increase labor productivity and competitiveness of products.

In the framework of Modernization 3.0, Prommashkomplekt plans to launch new capacities in early 2018. Modernization of wheel production will provide for the additional creation of about 400 jobs.