PM visits new Palace of Schoolchildren in Aktau

Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov who is on a working trip to Mangistau region today, has visited the new Palace of Schoolchildren built in the micro-district No 17 in Aktau, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.

The new Palace of Schoolchildren will open its doors soon for over 5,000 children from Aktau and nearby Munaily and Tupkaragan districts with supplementary education.

The Palace of Schoolchildren offers out-of-school activities in arts, science & technology, humanities and sports, such as choir, orchestra, individual music instrument courses, choreography, aeromodelling, computer labs, sports hall, swimming pools, yoga and aerobics classes.

In addition, there is a design and art studio, a literature and drama studio, a library, a coworking space, an IT lab, and workshops of handicraft and artistic processing of materials in the Palace.

A chess school named after Bibisara Assaubayeva, Grandmaster, holder of world and Asian championship titles will be opened here too.

The Prime Minister reminded that the President had tasked to built at least 100 large intellectual and creative development centers for children countrywide. The Palace of Schoolchildren is one of them.

«The opening of the facility will enable more than 5,000 children to attend out-of-school clubs free of charge, and employ 165 professionals,» he said.