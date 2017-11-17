PM visits one-of-the-kind mineral fertilizers plant in Zhambyl region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As part of his working trip to Zhambyl region, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev made a stop at one of the backbone industrial facilities of the region - the only mineral fertilizers plant, Kazphosphate LLP. According to primeminister.kz, the project is implemented within the framework of the State Program for Industrial and Innovative Development (SPIID) of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The plant produces mineral fertilizers and feed fluorine free phosphate for agricultural sector.



During the visit, Prime Minister Sagintayev was briefed on the current production figures and the increase in export volumes. General Director of Kazphosphate LLP Mukash Iskandirov told Mr. Sagintayev that reconstruction of the plant as part of the SPIID program in 2016 allowed it to double production volumes.



In 2017, the plant has already produced 300,000 tons of phosphate mineral fertilizers, of which 108,000 tons are sold to domestic agrarians with 100% coverage of Kazakhstan's resource requirements. Some 200,000 tons of mineral fertilizers are exported to China, Afghanistan, Russia, Ukraine, Uruguay and Argentina.



It was noted that Kazphosphate LLP takes steps in order to tap into the markets of Romania, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Iran. Mr. Iskandirov also revealed the plans to increase production up to 500,000 tons of phosphate mineral fertilizers.



Deputy akim (deputy governor) of Zhambyl region Timur Zhanke, in turn, added that 13 projects worth KZT 18.8 billion are planned within the framework of the SPIID Industrialization Map in 2017. Thanks to these projects, over 1,440 new workplaces will be created in the region. 6 projects amounting to KZT 8.3 billion have been launched and 398 new jobs have been created since the beginning of this year.



On the whole, Kazakhstan has been observing an increase in production in all basic sectors of national economy in the past 10 months. The industry indicators have improved by 7.5% compared to the analogous period of 2016, including a 1.4% growth in Zhambyl region.