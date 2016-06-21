PM vows to personally check how Almaty rectified heavy downpour consequences

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov vowed to personally check rectification of the consequences of heavy downpour in Almaty city.

At the session of the Kazakh Government on Tuesday akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek briefed the head of the Cabinet on the situation in the city.



In his words, 94 cases of flooding have been registered in the city recently. The Almaty emergencies department promptly dealt with the consequences of the downpour.



Prime Minister Massimov said he would personally check what had been done to rectify the consequences of heavy rains. Date of his trip to Almaty city will be announced later.



Recall that a round of heavy downpour that pounded Almaty city the other day troubled both pedestrians and motorists. Many residents of the city shared videos of how they coped with the consequences of the rainfall via social networks.

One of them, Sanzhar Altayev who happens to be a lucky owner of Tesla Model S, also posted the video of him crossing the flooded tunnel on YouTube which earned over 700,000 views.







Owner of Tesla Motors Elon Musk even posted a video of Altayev's Tesla Model S literally swimming in a flooded tunnel in Almaty city on his Twitter.



"Tesla owner drives through a flooded tunnel & out the other side" Musk tweeted.