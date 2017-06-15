PM: We removed all trade barriers with China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During the Innovation Summit within the Astana Economic Forum, Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev said that Kazakhstan has removed all the trade barriers with China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Of course, to enter the Chinese market it is not enough to have a desire only. We agreed with China for almost all the main types of agricultural products, except for beef. For your information, we have now removed all the trade barriers by signing the respective agreements. We say that we do not want just to come to China with our organic products. We want to come to them with the products that meet their standards. Give us your (Chinese) standards and we will produce according to your standards. In order to produce as per their standards, we need the technology transfer," the Prime Minister said.

It should be noted that over 4,000 delegates from 100 countries are attending the Astana Economic Forum, which is held on June 15 and 16, 2017. They include politicians, economists, representatives of international organizations. In total, 40 sessions of various formats are planned. They are discussing the world economy digitization, smart and sustainable cities of the future, as well as the transition of states to a green economy. At the same time, over 100 foreign and domestic logistics companies are taking part in the International Transport & Logistics Forum. In general, about 200 speakers will make their speeches there.