PM: Winter Olympics in Almaty will catalyze infrastructure projects
Recall that July 31 in the capital of Malaysia the International Olympic Committee will name the host city of the Winter Olympic Games 2022. Almaty and Beijing are bidding to host the 2022 Winter Olympics. Karim Massimov noted that Almaty is a real winter sports town surrounded by 4000 meters altitude snow-covered mountains. Thus, Almaty has 70% of the necessary sporting facilities. In addition, representatives of the media were interested in the development of the city's infrastructure, modernization and expansion of highways. Karim Massimov noted that the Winter Olympics in Almaty will catalyze infrastructure projects of the country. According to him, the concept of Almaty 2022 is the most compact as all sports objects are located within a radius of 30 km from the Olympic Village. They are located around the Olympic Village in six different directions forming a "star" which will divide traffic flows and, therefore, help to avoid difficulties of movement.