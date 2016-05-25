ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of the Kazakh Government Karim Massimov addressed the participants of the Great Silk Road Forum "Energy, Resources and Sustainable Development" being held as part of the Astana Economic Forum 2016.

As the Prime Minister explained, the Silk Road contributed to the development of trade as well as boosted exchange of advanced experience, achievements and knowledge of that time and promoted peace and dialogue across Eurasia for centuries.

"Development of Asia in the past decades proved the importance of closer interaction in the Asian region, as well as cooperation of Asia with Europe and America," he said.

The Prime Minister reminded that Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping delivered a lecture at Nazarbayev University in September 2012 during which he initiated his "One Belt, One Road" project and its development in political, trade, transport, financial and human dimensions.

"President of Kazakhstan backed this idea and we immediately set to its implementation. To my mind, the "One Belt, One Road" project is turning into one of the largest projects of the XXI century. It links and connects almost three fourths of the Earth's population and creates absolutely another system of interaction and cooperation which will promote new trans-border exchange, investment and business cooperation and diversification of our countries," told Karim Massimov.

He emphasized that the Great Silk Road or "One Belt, One Road" program "is our common history, while development and prosperity are our common aspiration".

