    22:26, 18 October 2021 | GMT +6

    PMs discuss Belarus-Kazakhstan economic cooperation

    MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus' Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko held a telephone conversation with Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Askar Mamin, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian government.

    The prime ministers discussed important issues of trade and economic cooperation, interaction within integration associations, and the implementation of the agreements reached during Roman Golovchenko's visit to Kazakhstan in June 2021, BelTA reports.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Belarus Diplomacy
