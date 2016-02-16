17:30, 16 February 2016 | GMT +6
PMs discuss implementation of transit potential of Kazakhstan, Russia
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has had a telephone talk with his Russian counterpart Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev today.
According to primeminister.kz, during the telephone conversation Massimov and Medvedev touched upon current state and prospects of development of Kazakhstan-Russia commercial and economic cooperation as well as implementation of transit potential of the two countries.