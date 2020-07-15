PMs of Belarus, Russia sign documents in sphere of energy

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko and Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin signed three documents in the sphere of energy in Moscow on 14 July. The Belarusian head of government told reporters about it as a result of his visit to the Russian capital, Kazinform has learned from BelTA.

Roman Golovchenko specified that two documents out of the three deal with amendments to the intergovernmental agreement on building the Belarusian nuclear power plant. The third document regulates terms of supplies of Russian energy resources to Belarus.

Roman Golovchenko said: «Today we've signed three international documents. The exact number we will have to sign has been unclear right until the last day. Nevertheless, we've accomplished all we'd intended to: two protocols to the intergovernmental agreement on building the Belarusian nuclear power plant and a separate agreement that regulates terms of delivery of energy resources, in particular, oil to Belarus.»

Roman Golovchenko stressed that all the signed documents meet Belarus' interests. «Moreover, they are very advantageous for our country from the point of view of construction of the nuclear power plant and supplies of energy resources. I can say that Belarus will save hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars as far as the construction of the nuclear power plant alone is concerned.»

The Belarusian head of government reminded that an agreement in principle on signing these documents had been reached by Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko and President of Russia Vladimir Putin. «But practical work on the matters in a way to fully meet our interests took quite a long time,» Roman Golovchenko noted.

Speaking about terms of supplies of energy resources, Roman Golovchenko explained that it is a matter inclining more towards commerce. «As a matter of principle, it is a technical agreement that regulates matters of payment for deliveries of energy resources to Belarus,» he added.