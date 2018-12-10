Poetry in Music, Astana Opera's vivid program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Astana Opera's brilliant principal soloists and virtuoso instrumentalists will present a vivid program to the audience. The concert Poetry of Sounds and Music of Words will be held on December 12 at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall.

"The theme of the romantic evening is the correlation of poetry and music, the embodiment of poetic words in musical works. Poetry helps to feel the depth and expressiveness of music, which, in turn, contributes to a more vivid interpretation of poetic imagery. Understanding the interconnection of poetry and music makes it possible to better comprehend the author's intention, to discover new details in the great artistic masterpieces," the author of the concert Elena Sakhno noted.

Opera stars - Honored Artist of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan Maira Mukhamedkyzy, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Dina Khamzina, Honored Artist of Bashkortostan Alfiya Karimova, international competitions laureates Yevgeni Chainikov, Ramzat Balakishiyev, as well as the Astana Opera Children's Studio choir under the leadership of the choirmaster Altynganym Akhmetova will perform at the Chamber Hall. Talented musicians Kirill Krasyukov (violin), Kurvanzhan Akhatov (cello), Lyubov Tkachenko (harp) will present their art. Piano - Madeniyet Kairatkeri Elena Sakhno, the official website of Astana Opera reads.

Artists of the Astana Opera will perform audience's favorite works, in which outstanding classical composers offer original interpretations of great poetry. Among them are Abai's Karangy Tunde Tau Kalgyp to the lyrics of Wanderer's Nightsong by Goethe; M. Glinka's Somneniye (Doubt) to the lyrics of N. Kukolnik; P. Tchaikovsky's To Bilo Ranneyu Vesnoi (It Was in the Early Spring) to the lyrics of A. Tolstoy; A. Oppel's Zabyli Vy (You Forgot) to the lyrics of P. Kozlov and others.

Popular vocal compositions to the poems of A. Pushkin: Tatyana's song Amal Zhok, Kaittym Bіldіrmey by Abai, Ya Pomnyu Chudnoye Mgnovenye (I Remember that Wonderful Moment), V Krovi Gorit Ogon Zhelaniya (In the Blood Burning Fire of Desire) by M. Glinka, Redeet Oblakov Letuchaya Gryada (The Cloud's Flying Flock Thinning Out), Na Kholmakh Gruzii (On the Hills of Georgia) by N. Rimsky-Korsakov, Ne Poi, Krasavitsa, Pri Mne (O Fair Maiden, Do not Sing before Me) by S. Rachmaninoff, Yunosha I Deva (The Youth and the Maiden) by A. Dargomyzhsky, Tsarskoselskaya Statuya (A Statue at Tsarskoye Selo) by C. Cui, etc. will be performed.

Excerpts from classical opera masterpieces, such as the scene in the Countess' bedroom from P. Tchaikovsky's opera The Queen of Spades, aria of the Shemakhan Tsarisa from N. Rimsky-Korsakov's opera The Golden Cockerel, the scene of Lyubasha and Yelisey Bomeliy from N. Rimsky-Korsakov's opera The Tsar's Bride and others will be offered to the listeners. In addition, instrumental music from B. Asafiev's ballet The Fountain of Bakhchisarai, K. Davydov's piece for cello and piano U Fontana (At the Fountain), etc will be featured.

The concert will begin at 19:00.