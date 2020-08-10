Poets, writers laid flowers to Abai’s monument in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The flower-laying ceremony has taken place today in Almaty city involving Mayor Bakhytzhan Sagintayev as well as renowned poets and writers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The ceremony held at Abai Square has been attended by literary and public figures: Olzhas Suleimenov, Murat Auezov, Rollan Seisenbayev, Bakhytzhan Kanapyanov and others.

Abai is a father of the Kazakh written literature, author, poet, composer, thinker, enlightener, and public figure.

Kazakhstan has recently declared August 10 as Abai Day to celebrate Kazakh prominent poet Abai’s birthday.