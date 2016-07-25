"Pokemon Go» frenzy causes accidents, traffic offences in Japan

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The frenzy since the "Pokemon Go" smartphone game was released in Japan last Friday has resulted in minor car and bicycle accidents as well as traffic offenses across the country, Kyodo reports.

In Otsu in Shiga Prefecture, western Japan, a 21-year-old company worker drove into a line of cars waiting at a red light Monday morning while he was playing the game. The driver of a rear-ended car is likely to have sustained minor neck injuries.



"I was focused on the game and did not notice the car in front of me," the company worker was quoted as telling the police.



Pokemen Go is an augmented-reality game in which users visit various locations in search of virtual creatures that appear superimposed on smartphone screens.



On Sunday, a 24-year-old Brazilian man was found wandering on an expressway in Mino in Gifu Prefecture, central Japan, searching for game characters and was cautioned by police. The man was having a barbecue with others at a nearby river earlier and was not familiar with the local area, according to the police.



Police have also been issuing traffic tickets to people caught playing the game while driving, a violation of the traffic law.



Near JR Shibuya Station in Tokyo on Saturday, a 27-year-old man from Chiba Prefecture was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman in her 20s.

According to the police, the man grabbed the woman's hand in the mistaken belief he had been photographed when she took a picture of a rare game character, and demanded that she delete the image.



In Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, a 22-year-old female university student reported her bag was stolen from the basket of her bicycle by a man on a minibike Sunday afternoon while she was playing the game.



Meanwhile, in the town of Oshamambe in Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido, a university student encountered a wild animal while he was playing the game on Friday night. The student reported seeing a bear, but given the absence of bear footprints, the police say the animal could have been a deer.



