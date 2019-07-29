EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:36, 29 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Polad Bülbüloğlu joined #Abai175 challenge

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bülbüloğlu joined #Аbai175 challenge, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Ambassador recited Abai’s poem ‘Zhuregim, Neni Sezesin’ (What My Heart Feels) in the Azerbaijani language.

    Polad Bülbüloğlu accepted the challenge from Kazakhstani senator Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed.

    Recall that #Аbai175 challenge was launched by 9-year-old Kazakh school student Lyailym-Shyrak and was backed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Tags:
    Culture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!