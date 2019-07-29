Polad Bülbüloğlu joined #Abai175 challenge

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bülbüloğlu joined #Аbai175 challenge, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Ambassador recited Abai’s poem ‘Zhuregim, Neni Sezesin’ (What My Heart Feels) in the Azerbaijani language.

Polad Bülbüloğlu accepted the challenge from Kazakhstani senator Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed.

Recall that #Аbai175 challenge was launched by 9-year-old Kazakh school student Lyailym-Shyrak and was backed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.