Polad Byulbyth of Kazakhstan

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Today Kazakhstan is a country walking into the future with confidence. The Soviet and Azerbaijani crooner, actor, composer, teacher, doctor of art criticism, professor, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan Republic in the Russian Federation Polad Byulbyul Ogly shared such opinion with Kazinform journalist.

"Kazakhstan has many achievements and all cannot be named in a short interview. I am the live witness of how a Soviet Republic turned into the state with big authority around the world, self-sufficient, sovereign, independent, country headed by outstanding leader Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev. It is necessary to tell many thanks to this outstanding person for leading the people, the country through a set of testing in the most difficult years and today Kazakhstan is the country walking into the future confidence", - P. Byulbyul Ogly said in the interview.

The diplomat highly appraised the blooming of the young capital of Kazakhstan - Astana, and called it Kazakhstan's miracle.

"It takes a firm political will to move the capital. It is a difficult and capacious process, But, nevertheless, the beautiful capital has been built", - he told.

The diplomat noted peace and harmony in Kazakhstan which is provided due to the activities of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan and the leadership's vigilant attention to tolerance.

"Whenever I am in Kazakhstan, I very often meet with heads of the Azerbaijani diasporas. They live calmly in Kazakhstan, and are treated kindly, they say. The Assembly of the Peoples of Kazakhstan is a very good mechanism of consolidation of people of different nationalities and religions. People know that they will be heard and feel confident and calm. It is necessary to thank the people and leadership of Kazakhstan", - Byulbyul Ogly noted.

"I would like to congratulate the people of Kazakhstan and dear President. I want to wish Nursultan Nazarbayev great success for the good of the people and the country. I congratulate with the 25th anniversary of Independence Kazakhstan. I wish great success", - Polad Byulbyul Ogly expressed the congratulations.