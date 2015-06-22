EN
    08:34, 22 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Poland&#39;s Warsaw Airport Cancels Flights After Hacker Attack

    WARSAW. KAZINFORM - Poland's Warsaw Chopin Airport came under a massive hacker attack on Sunday that crashed its passenger registering system and disrupted dozens of flights, a spokesman for the country's flag-carrier airline said.

    "More than 1,400 travellers were affected by these emergency," LOT Polish Airlines spokesman Adrian Kubicki said Sunday.

    He added the cyberattack caused the airport authority to cancel ten international and domestic flights, and delayed many more.

    The national Polish airline said there was no threat to passengers who were already aboard when the attack occurred, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com.

