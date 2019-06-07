Poland bids to host 3rd European Games 2023

MINSK. KAZINFORM Poland has submitted an application to host the 3rd European Games, BelTA learned from the website of the European Olympic Committees (EOC).

The EOC noted that the deadline for applications was 31 May. Poland has applied to host the large-scale sports forum in 2023. The country intends to hold the games in the city of Krakow and the Malopolska Region. The official election of the European Games 2023 host will take place at an extraordinary General Assembly of the EOC in Minsk on 22 June, BelTA reports.



Earlier, Russia's Kazan expressed interest to host the European Games. The 2nd European Games will take place in Minsk on 21-30 June. Over 4,000 athletes from 50 countries will compete for 200 medal sets in 15 sports. Azerbaijan's capital Baku hosted the 1st European Games in June 2015.