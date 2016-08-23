Poland is Kazakhstan's reliable partner in EU - President

WARSAW. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan considers Poland as a reliable political and economic partner in the European Union, President Nursultan Nazarbayev has said it today in Warsaw during the Kazakh-Polish Business Forum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Big changes are taking place today in the world. We all are concerned that for the first time after the end of the World War II, the trust between the great empires has weakened. All of this hinders economic development. But there are no political or economic problems between Poland and Kazakhstan. We must develop," the Head of State said.



However, as the Kazakh President stressed, commodity turnover between our countries made only $1.1 bln in 2015. This indicator does not meet our potential of cooperation, he pointed out.



"Kazakhstan exports primarily energy resources, raw materials, chemical and coal industry products, ferrous metallurgy, agricultural products, grain and cotton to Poland. The main items of import from Poland to Kazakhstan are electrical devices, equipment, chemical products, agricultural products, food stuffs and furniture," the President noted.



Around 100 joint enterprises are working in Kazakhstan today, he added.



"I know that ten more major companies of Poland are keen on cooperation with us. Three large projects worth $100 mln are under implementation in Kazakhstan now," noted the Kazakh Leader.



Recall that on August 22-23, Nursultan Nazarbvayev is paying state visit to the Republic of Poland at the invitation of its Leader Andrzej Duda. The Forum brought together more than 400 businessmen of the two countries.