    16:34, 08 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Poland joins Trans-Caspian International Transport route

    BAKU. KAZINFORM - Poland's rail operator PKP LHS has become a member of the Coordination Committee of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TCITR), said Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC in a message Oct. 7.

    Another meeting of the Coordination Committee was held in Astana, according to the message.

    "The creation of a union of legal entities of the Coordination Committee, the signing of the agreement on the establishment of the committee, the approval of the charter of the legal entities' union, its registration in the state structures were discussed and the relevant decisions were made during the meeting, organized by Kazakhstan Railways," said the message.

    As a result of the discussions, Poland's PKP LHS was unanimously adopted to the membership of the TCITR Coordination Committee, trend.az reports.

    The agreement to create the Trans-Caspian International Transportation Consortium was signed in April in Baku by the railway authorities of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan.

    Azerbaijani companies ADY Express and ACSC Logistics, Kazakhstan's KTZ Express and Georgia's Trans Caucasus Terminals LLC are the consortium members.

    New competitive tariffs were introduced for the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route since June 1, 2016.

    The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route runs through China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and then through Turkey and Ukraine to Europe.

    Source: Trend

    Kazakhstan Caspian countries Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan News
