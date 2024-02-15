Poland keen on increasing agricultural coop with Kazakhstan

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Poland Alim Kirabayev met with new Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Republic of Poland Czeslaw Siekierski, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture between Kazakhstan and Poland.

The Polish interlocutor was informed about the political and economic reforms carried out in the CA country, as well as the potential of the Kazakh agricultural sector and the prospects for Polish business in the implementation of projects in this area.

On his part, Minister Siekierski noted the great interest of Polish business in cooperation with Kazakhstan in the implementation of projects in the field of agriculture and proposed to consider the issue of training Kazakhstani students and specialists in the agricultural sector in relevant universities in Poland.

The parties agreed to prepare a roadmap of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Poland in the field of agriculture.

At the end of the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat invited the Polish minister to visit Kazakhstan as the head of a delegation of Polish business to participate in the agricultural exhibition this autumn and the implementation of joint projects in the agricultural sector of the Republic of Kazakhstan.