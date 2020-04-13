Poland sends aid plane to Kazakhstan to assist efforts to counter coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today a Polish aid plane has arrived in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

The Polish company Wipasz donated reusable protective masks (100 thousand pieces). Moreover, the Princes Lubomirski Foundation donated laptops for Kazakhstani schoolchildren.

«The good gesture of Kazakhstan-friendly Poland is a clear example of global solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,» the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Telegram reads.

As Kazinform previously reported Kazakhstan has received humanitarian aid from Poland, the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Turkey and the UAE. In addition, Chinese doctors arrived in Kazakhstan to share practical experience in the fight against the coronavirus infection. Doctors from Israel, South Korea and Japan shared their experience in combating COVID-19 with Kazakh counterparts via video conferences and seminars.