Poland to attend EXPO-2017 - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On February 29, 2016, EXPO-2017 Commissioner - First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Rapil Zhoshybayev paid a visit to Poland, Kazinform learnt from the Foreign Office.

In Warsaw, Zhoshybayev met with President of Poland Andrzej Duda for discussing the urgent issues and prospects of bilateral cooperation as well as Poland's participation in EXPO-2017. R. Zhoshybayev handed in a letter of invitation on behalf of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to attend the EXPO-2017 to the Polish leader. In turn, A. Duda said his country is ready to participate in the EXPO-2017 and expressed confidence that the forthcoming exhibition would become one of efficient tools for further strengthening and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

R.Zhoshybayev met also with Minister of Sport and Tourism Witold Bańka, Minister of Environment Jan Szyszko, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Marek Ziółkowski, Vice Minister of Development and co-Chairman of the Kazakhstan-Poland Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation Radoslaw Domagalski and heads of Polish "green energy" companies.

Sharing experience in tourism, attraction of Polish tour operators to cooperation and launching direct flights between Astana and Warsaw in 2017 - these and other issues were discussed at the meeting in the Ministry of Sport and Tourism of Poland.

During the negotiations in the Ministry of Environment, Jan Szyszko noted that Poland develops alternative sources of energy as per the EU directives and programs, aimed at achievement of a 20% level in gross energy consumption till 2020. In 2015, Poland adopted a new Law on renewable energy sources. The Polish Minister told also that Poland is ready to present its new developments in renewable and alternative energy sources at the EXPO-2017.

The meeting in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs discussed consistent development of the Kazakh-Polish bilateral relations, the topical issues of international collaboration, promotion of Kazakhstan's candidacy for the UNSC membership in 2017-2018 and visa simplification issues.

At the meeting with Development Minister of Poland Radosław Domagalski, the parties discussed the issues of trade-economic cooperation, fulfillment of the agreements reached at the last session of the Kazakh-Polish Intergovernmental Commission as well as participation of Poland and Polish companies in the EXPO-2017 in Astana. Following the meeting, Domagalski handed in a letter confirming Poland's participation in the exhibition to R.Zhoshybayev. The Polish side intends to sign an Agreement on attending the EXPO-2017 till the end of March 2016.

A presentation of the EXPO-2017 and a press conference for the heads of large Polish companies and mass media were organized during the visit where Zhoshybayev briefed about the terms of participation in the EXPO-2017 and invited Polish businessmen to join it.



