Poland to help build fruit and vegetable logistics center in Kazakhstan

ASTANA-WARSAW. KAZINFORM - On June 19, 2015 Embassy of Kazakhstan in Poland organized in Warsaw a Conference devoted to the Kazakhstan-Polish cooperation in the framework of the Plan of the Nation «100 concrete steps towards implementation of 5 institutional reforms».

The Conference was attended by the former Prime Minister of Poland Kazimierz Marcinkiewicz, Chairman of the Committee of legislation of the Senate deputy Piotr Zientarski, deputy of the Sejm Tomasz Makowski, as well as heads of leading Polish companies and others, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry reports. Participants have discussed opportunities and perspectives of common cooperation in the future in terms of modernization in Government administration system and national economy of Kazakhstan. In order to enhance the scope of trade-economic and investment partnership participants achieve number of concrete arrangements within the framework of the Eurasian Chamber «KZ-EURO-PL». The list of Chamber's members involved leading polish companies of machinery (Famur, Kopex, Pol-Mot, KGHM Zanam, Unimot), agriculture (Pronar, Arno, Ursus, Uni-Masz), construction (Waimea Holding, Selena, Warbud, Budmat, Unibep), energy (Synthos, Exalo Drilling, Duel Fuel) and others (over 70 companies at all). The activity of the Chamber will be coordinated by K. Marcinkiewicz. As the Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Warsaw Yerik Utembayev noted, Eurasian Chamber will contribute to the realization of Kazakhstani-Polish pilot program «KZ-EURO-PL» in Aktobe, Karaganda, Almaty, South Kazakhstan regions and Astana. In accordance with the bilateral agreements, this program includes an investment partnership for clusters development, activity of the International Innovation Center «Al-Farabi - Copernicus» and bilateral cooperation programs in different sectors. Within the framework of «KZ-EURO-PL» the Mayor of Tulkubassarea of South Kazakhstan region Kairat Abdualiev and the Consortium of agricultural companies «Agrosady«KZ-EURO-PL» havesigned the Memorandum on the development on the territory of Tulkubass area intensive apple orchards. ARNO company was determined as a responsible company for the implementation of this project. Moreover, it is planned to build a fruit and vegetable logistics center in the territory of Tulkubass area. Memorandum on the implementation of this project was signed by K.Abdualiev with Transport and Logistics company Polfrost. Сonsortiums of companies in the sectors of construction materials and construction, agricultural engineering, machinery and others, formed in the Chamber with the support of the Embassy, are planning to organize a business mission to Kazakhstan in the second half of this year.