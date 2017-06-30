Police claim Venus Williams at fault for fatal car crash

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - U.S. tennis legend Venus Williams was involved in a fatal crash in Florida in early June, Kazinform reports.

According to multiple sources, Williams was traveling in her car when another vehicle crashed into her car in a backed-up intersection in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The driver's husband, Jerome Barson, 78, suffered serious injury. He died at the hospital later. His wife sustained several broken bones.



The police say Venus Williams is at fault for the accident as she has violated the right of way of the other driver.



Lawyers for Ms Williams claim it was an unfortunate accident.