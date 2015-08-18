EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:24, 18 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Police continue search for K.Saduov who set ex-wife on fire (PHOTO)

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Police continue search for Kanat Saduov who is suspected of setting his ex-wife on fire.

    Kanat Saduov, born 30/10/1972, is wanted by police. Individuals with reliable information about K. Saduov's whereabouts, please notify police: 8 (7172) 71-63-29, 71-60-29, 71-60-22, 71-60-10, 8-747- 227-79-40, 8-778-917-05-78. Anonymity and a reward is guaranteed. Recall the incident took place on May 26 the current year near a residential house on Altynsarin street in Astana. Kanat Saduov doused his ex-wife with gasoline and set her on fire. The woman died in the hospital in Astana on May 30. The man was announced wanted, the authorities said. Svetlana Saduova worked as a teacher at the metropolitan secondary school number 25. She was 41 years old. She is survived by four children.

    Tags:
    Astana Incidents Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!