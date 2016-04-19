EN
    11:56, 19 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Police detain suspect in deadly Ust-Kamenogorsk hit-and-run

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Police detained a driver who one week ago hit two pedestrians in the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan region.

    The driver fled the scene of the accident.
    One of the pedestrians, 33-year-old man, has died from his injuries. The second pedestrian, 35-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital.
    At the scene police found the vehicle's fragments. According to the police the suspect was driving Honda CRV car.
    Within this week police officers were searching for the car. As a result there were checked more than 700 vehicles.
    The vehicle was uncovered on the outskirts of the city. The car belongs to the 31-year-old resident of Ust-Kamenogorsk. The driver confessed to the crime.
    The detainee was put into a temporary detention facility. Pre-trial investigation was launched.

