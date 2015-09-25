Police inspector killed four, injured three in road accident - E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM East Kazakhstan police launched a criminal case on a road accident that occurred yesterday, September 24. The tragedy took place on Ust-Kamenogorsk-Zyryanovsk highway and killed four people.

As per preliminary data, two cars - Toyota Camry and VAZ-2106 smashed into each other as a driver of Toyota (who is a police inspector in Katon-Karagay municipality) had crossed into the oncoming lane. TAZ driver and three passengers inside died of the injures on the spot. One more passenger was hospitalized. The driver of Toyota Camry and his passenger were taken to a hospital too. A pre-trial investigation is on now. The police inspector who triggered off the accident has already been detained. The regional internal affairs department considers currently an issue of arresting him.