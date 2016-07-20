EN
    11:35, 20 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Police lift off cordon in Almaty city

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Lockdown has been lifted in the area around Rakhat confectionary factory in Almaty city this morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Earlier it was reported that Almaty police and officers of the Kazakh Armed Forces had shut down the district around Rakhat confectionary factory due to information check. Transport to and from the area was affected as Makatayev Street had been closed.

    After the shutdown was lifted off, locals returned to their houses.

    The information checked by the police has not been confirmed.


      

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Almaty Police News Top Story
