Police of Astana to protect territory of EXPO-2017 since January 1, 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The police of Astana will be involved in protection of public order and maintenance of public security in the territory of the international specialized exhibition Astana EXPO-2017 since January 1, 2016.

In this regard, a meeting of head of the department of internal affairs of Astana Amantai Aubakirov and the leadership of the department of security of "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC and involved bodies and structures of the internal affairs department and heads of security agencies was held.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of maintenance of public order and ensuing of round the clock patrolling in the territory of the EXPO by policemen of the Astana department of internal affairs. Besides, some personnel will be involved in ensuring public order and security of people and prevention of crimes.

A. Aubakirov noted the importance of the upcoming event and the necessity of well-coordinated work of the police and security agencies. Besides, a number of instructions to heads of the responsible departments were given at the meeting.

Moreover, the issues of cooperation of the police, military personnel and representatives of non-governmental security organizations on the issue of protection of public order in the territory of the EXPO construction were discussed.