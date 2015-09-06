Police Officer Killed in Deadly Attack on Checkpoint Outside Tajik Capital

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM Gunmen attacked on Saturday a security checkpoint on the road leading to the capital city of Dushanbe in Central Asia's Tajikistan, killing at least one police officer and wounding several, a source in the Tajik Interior Ministry said.

"At around 5:50 p.m. local time (12:50 GMT), a group of gunmen opened fire at a police block post on the road to the city [Dushanbe] from the city of Vahdat... The attack on the Interior Ministry's checkpoint on the eastern outskirts of Dushanbe killed one police officer and wounded the rest," a police source told RIA Novosti.An earlier report said that all lawmen had been killed in the shooting attack, although it was not immediately known how many officers were manning the outpost. This comes a day after clashes between government forces and an armed gang in the Tajik capital and in Vahdat, some 6 miles away from Dushanbe, killed over 30 police officers and nine gang members. The gang was reportedly led by former deputy defense minister Abduhalim Nazarzoda, who was fired by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon earlier that day. The minister was removed for unspecified crimes, Sputniknews informs.

Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko