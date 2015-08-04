EN
    16:45, 04 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Police officer kills wife, commits suicide in Akmola region

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - A police officer killed his wife before committing suicide in Akmola region on early Tuesday morning (August 4).

    The tragedy occurred in the town of Makinsk. The police said that the police captain, 38, had killed his wife with a service pistol at their house and then turned the trigger on himself. The man died of sustained injuries. It is unclear what drove him to take his and his wife's lives. According to reports, the couple had a three-year-old son. The local police are investigating.

