Police officer knocks down young woman to death in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A police officer has knocked down a young woman to death on his Mercedes car in Karaganda city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The police officer hit to death the pedestrian in the crosswalk at the intersection of Universitetskaya-Mukanov streets. The accident occurred at 10:00 p.m. on May 16. The victim was the fourth-year straight-A student of a local university," spokesperson of the Karaganda international affairs department Bakytzhan Kudiyarov said.



The police officer was detained and taken into custody. The investigation is underway. The only thing that the Karaganda police confirmed was that alcohol wasn't the cause of the traffic incident.