    13:14, 09 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Police officers save woman from suicide attempt in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Two police officers saved a young suicidal woman from jumping off bridge in Almaty, municipal internal affairs department says.

    The incident occurred November 8, on the road junction at the intersection of Sain and Kabdolov streets. As sergeant Adil Adilkanov told Kazinform, the woman was standing on the bridge getting ready to jump. "We saw her from afar and started talking to her to save time and come closer to her. She told she couldn't handle her family problems. She also said she had a baby. This fact became a solid argument in our conversation. We asked her to think about her baby, his future life as an orphan, without mother. At some moment, the woman started looking down and, probably, she wanted to jump off. Then I grabbed her and prevented from her attempt to hill herself," said Adil. The woman was taken to the municipal internal affairs department for investigation. She was rendered medical assistance.

    Almaty Incidents News
