Police officers taken hostage in Yerevan

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM According to Armenian police, an armed group of people seized Erebuni police station in Yerevan in the morning today. 6-8 people are being held hostage, Kazinform reports.

The armed group includes 25 followers of Pre-Parliament and New Armenia radical movements which call the country to take actions to change the regime of the current President Serzh Sargsyan. The group rammed through the gates of the police station and took 6-8 police officers hostage.

According to the Armenian National Security Service, the radical group distributed statement about occupation of governmental and administrative buildings of Yerevan. However, the NSS denies this information and says that all governmental institutions are functioning normally.

Special Forces and vehicles were sent to the accident site.



As per preliminary information, the armed group demands to release one of the leaders of Pre-Parliament and New Armenia movements Jirair Sefilyan who was arrested on June 23, 2016 for a period of 2 months. He was blamed in an attempt of armed seizure of a TV tower in Yerevan.



One of the members of the group was seriously wounded during a shooting. The police are discussing further action plan.