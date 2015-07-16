Police pursuit ends with car on roof of a café (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A car pursued by police ended up on the roof of a care in Uralsk on early Wednesday morning, Moi gorod web portal says.

According to reports, the accident occurred on Taimanov Street at 6:00 a.m. on July 16. The Uralsk police tailed the vehicle with three drunken men inside that eventually wrecked on the roof of a café. As a result of the car crash, the driver sustained serious injuries. Paramedics rushed all three to the nearest hospital. One of the suspects fled the hopsital upon arrival. The police and investigators are working at the scene.