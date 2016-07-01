Police raid houses of Argentinean Ex-President under fraud allegations

MEXICO CITY. KAZINFORM - Argentinian police raided houses of former president Cristina Kirchner on Thursday, media reported.

According to El Economista, judge Claudio Bonadio who earlier launched investigation of Kirchner's suspected involvement in financial fraud schemes filed the request for raids.

The police agents are reportedly searching documents of Los Sauces firm Kirchner and her children are shareholders in.

In May, Bonadio filed a case against Kirchner as well as against former Economy Minister Axel Kicillof and Argentinian Central Bank ex-president Alejandro Vanoli under accusation of conducting harmful futures transactions and ordered to seize their property worth $1 million each.

Source: Sputniknews.com