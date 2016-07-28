ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The body of the missing Safar Shakeyev has been found in Yessentai River in Almaty city today.

"Two passers-by found the body of the young man in the river around 11:00 a.m. local time. The man was identified as the son of a well-known Kazakhstani composer Yerkesh Shakeyev, Safar, who went missing on July 16," official spokesperson of the Almaty Internal Affairs Department Saltanat Azirbek said.

According to her, a dive team has searched that section of the river before and hasn't found anything. However, this time they recovered Safar's body.

"He had pants and underwear on. His wallet with ID and car keys were in the pocket," Azirbek added.

An autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of Safar's death.

Recall that Safar's parents issued several statements asking potential kidnappers or those who knew the whereabouts of the son to give a call. They even announced 10 million tenge reward for any information. The parents were clinging to hope for more than 12 days as 110 police officers, 60 volunteers and dozens of rescuers searched tirelessly for their son.

