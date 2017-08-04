Police return gold watch lost at Astana EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana police have found and returned the gold watch costing KZT 1.5 million (nearly $4,500) to its owner, the press service of the Astana Internal Affairs Department says.

A resident of Kostanay town appealed to the police of Astana city upon the fact that on July 29 she had lost her gold watch on the territory of the Expo 2017.

The police were viewing the CCTV camera records very thoroughly. As a result, it was established that in the square of the alleged loss there were two young visitors, and one of them was bowing and picking up an unknown object. During the investigative operations using security cameras, the police officers found a pupil of the 11th grade from Petropavlovsk, who came to Astana to visit the exhibition, and identified the cab the guys had got on.

The police seized the wristwatch and returned it to the owner. The owner was extremely happy and thanked the police. According to her, the Astana police did a tremendous job as she got her watch back in such a short time.