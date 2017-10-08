Police say London museum crash not terror-related

LONDON. KAZINFORM An incident in which a motorist went up on the pavement and struck and injured 11 pedestrians Saturday near London's Natural History Museum is not being treated as terror-related, EFE refers to the Met Police.

The British government also said the incident, which sowed chaos in an area frequented by local residents and tourists, was an accident.

"Eleven people were found at the scene with varying injuries and nine of them have been taken to hospital, and this includes the man that was detained by police. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing," the Met said in a statement.

"The man detained by officers is currently under arrest and is in custody at a north London police station. The incident is a road traffic investigation and not a terrorist-related incident," the statement read.

Images shared widely on social media showed material damage caused by the crash as well as a heavy police presence in the area.