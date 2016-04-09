12:27, 09 April 2016 | GMT +6
Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed man
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty police searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a man.
According to the Department of Internal Affairs of the city, traffic accident occurred last night.
The investigation department of the local police said that the driver of the vehicle hit a man who was crossing Margulan Street.
The 36-year-old man was admitted to 7th city hospital. Unfortunately the man has died from his injuries.
Almaty police do not have a description of the vehicle. The investigation is underway.