POLICE SOS alarm button appears in Kostanay

The POLICE SOS alarm button has been installed at the bus stop "Central Market" on Altynsarin Street in Kostanay. The location was carefully selected to provide optimal visibility and accessibility. Based on an analysis of offenses, police officers have identified violations of public order as occurring most frequently at this location. These include public intoxication, street crimes, acts of harassment, and fly tipping, Kazinform News Agency cites the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to Erkan Madi, the prosecutor of the General Prosecutor's Office of the Kostanay city, local residents have expressed concerns about the presence of homeless people in the vicinity of the bus stop.

The emergency call device will enable the police to respond promptly to reports of offenses. A citizen who wishes to activate the device presses the SOS button. Subsequently, the device establishes a connection with the operational control center of the police, transmitting pertinent information about the incident. The duty officer at the OPC will dispatch a squad to the location.

The head of the Kostanay city police department, Yernur Altayev, reported that the operational situation in the regional center is stable. Since the beginning of the year, the police have documented approximately 49,500 offenses related to violation of public order. This includes 260 incidents of petty hooliganism, 1,700 instances of public intoxication, and more than acts of harassment in public places.

The implementation of preventive measures has led to a 35% reduction in crime rate in public places. The alarm button installation project was initiated by the city Prosecutor's Office, the akimat, and the local police service.