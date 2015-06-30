Policeman hangs himself in E Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 27-year-old inspector of Glubokovski police department has hanged himself in the courtyard of his house in "Progress" village, East Kazakhstan region.

Kazinform has leant from YK-news.kz. According to the press service of the regional Internal Affairs Department, the tragedy occurred on June 22. The man was found by his spouse. The man was hanging on a fence. Bakytzhan Torgayev, head of the press service of the department, reported that the policeman did not leave a suicide note. He added that the man is survived by his wife and a 2-year-old son. Investigation is underway.