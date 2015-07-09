Policeman rescues newborn from pit toilet in Atyrau rgn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Zhylyoi district of Atyrau region a police lieutenant Amangeldy Mukhashev saved a newborn baby allegedly dumped in a pit toilet.

According to Internal Affairs of the Atyrau region, police officers raced to the Zhylyoi area on Tuesday morning after receiving a report that a baby's scream could be heard coming from a pit latrine. When they arrived they saw a crowd of onlookers around the toilet. The 22-year-old investigator Amangeldy Mukhashev went down into a pit to rescue the child. The newborn has been delivered to the district maternity hospital. Everything is still subject to police investigation, police informs. The mother of the child, 22, has been arrested and faces attempted murder charges. The woman is II-group invalid.